Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One of the largest homes on one of the largest and most private lots in sought-after Crosspointe. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Dramatic two-story family room. Library with rich woodwork throughout. Generous MBR suite. Finished walk-out lower level with bedroom, rec room, and exercise room. Local owner. Pets case-by-case.