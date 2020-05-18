8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Beautiful Crosspointe home on prime cul-de-sac lot with great view of trees from all rear windows and large deck off family room. Sought-after Silverbrook Elementary and South County Secondary schools. 5 spacious bedrooms on upper level. Hardwood and carpet in great condition (replaced 2-3 years ago). Large kitchen w/ breakfast area and beautiful bay window, granite, stainless steel appliances and cherry cabinets w/ plenty of space to hold all your culinary tools. Convenient main level office plus huge conservatory off the living room. Full Daylight walk-out bsmt w/ 3rd full bath plus tons of storage. Great, private yard & large deck. Community pool, walking path, tot lot and tennis courts. Pets case-by-case. Property is available June 22nd. Income requirement = $145,000 or BAH in proximity to monthly rent. Small dog may be permitted on case-by-case basis w/ additional pet deposit. Sorry no cats. Note: more pictures available upon request. Due to Covid-19 all visitors will be required to wear a face mask and shoe covers (shoe covers will be provided). Only 2 adults plus Realtor may enter the home at a time. If you are experiencing cold, flu, fever or respiratory symptoms or you have been in contact with someone experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, you may not enter the premises at this time. Property is occupied. Application fee = $45 per adult in certified or cashier's check made out to RE/MAX Gateway. Deposit $3695 due at time of application in certified or cashier's check made out to RE/MAX Gateway. Application fee = $45 per adult in certified or cashier's check made out to RE/MAX Gateway. Deposit $3695 due at time of application in certified or cashier's check made out to RE/MAX Gateway. Security deposit due prior to release of keys.