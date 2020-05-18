All apartments in Crosspointe
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE

8301 Crosspointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8301 Crosspointe Drive, Crosspointe, VA 22039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Crosspointe home on prime cul-de-sac lot with great view of trees from all rear windows and large deck off family room. Sought-after Silverbrook Elementary and South County Secondary schools. 5 spacious bedrooms on upper level. Hardwood and carpet in great condition (replaced 2-3 years ago). Large kitchen w/ breakfast area and beautiful bay window, granite, stainless steel appliances and cherry cabinets w/ plenty of space to hold all your culinary tools. Convenient main level office plus huge conservatory off the living room. Full Daylight walk-out bsmt w/ 3rd full bath plus tons of storage. Great, private yard & large deck. Community pool, walking path, tot lot and tennis courts. Pets case-by-case. Property is available June 22nd. Income requirement = $145,000 or BAH in proximity to monthly rent. Small dog may be permitted on case-by-case basis w/ additional pet deposit. Sorry no cats. Note: more pictures available upon request. Due to Covid-19 all visitors will be required to wear a face mask and shoe covers (shoe covers will be provided). Only 2 adults plus Realtor may enter the home at a time. If you are experiencing cold, flu, fever or respiratory symptoms or you have been in contact with someone experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, you may not enter the premises at this time. Property is occupied. Application fee = $45 per adult in certified or cashier's check made out to RE/MAX Gateway. Deposit $3695 due at time of application in certified or cashier's check made out to RE/MAX Gateway. Application fee = $45 per adult in certified or cashier's check made out to RE/MAX Gateway. Deposit $3695 due at time of application in certified or cashier's check made out to RE/MAX Gateway. Security deposit due prior to release of keys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE have any available units?
8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crosspointe, VA.
What amenities does 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crosspointe.
Does 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 CROSSPOINTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

