8290 armetale ln

Amenities
Large Apartment in Private Upscale Home - Property Id: 201604
Private entrance to entire floor of private home with a large bedroom that has surround sound speakers and is hard wired for a smart TV, huge family room, separate french door entrance to library/office, with built in bookcases, luxury Travertine bath with walk-in glass steam shower and heated floor, hardwood floors, wet-bar and wine cooler, kitchenette, new full size LG washer/dryer, French door walk-out to beautiful private backyard that partially backs to woods, pool membership, tennis courts, and running trails.
Easy commute to Fairfax city and George Mason University, 10 minutes to the Springfield Metro, I-495, and I-95.
Rent - $1,800/me
Utilities - Included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201604
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5511700)