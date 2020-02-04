8290 armetale ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pool tennis court some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access tennis court

Large Apartment in Private Upscale Home - Property Id: 201604



Private entrance to entire floor of private home with a large bedroom that has surround sound speakers and is hard wired for a smart TV, huge family room, separate french door entrance to library/office, with built in bookcases, luxury Travertine bath with walk-in glass steam shower and heated floor, hardwood floors, wet-bar and wine cooler, kitchenette, new full size LG washer/dryer, French door walk-out to beautiful private backyard that partially backs to woods, pool membership, tennis courts, and running trails.



Easy commute to Fairfax city and George Mason University, 10 minutes to the Springfield Metro, I-495, and I-95.



Rent - $1,800/me

Utilities - Included

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201604

Property Id 201604



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5511700)