Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

8290 armetale ln

8290 Armetale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8290 Armetale Lane, Crosspointe, VA 22039

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Large Apartment in Private Upscale Home - Property Id: 201604

Private entrance to entire floor of private home with a large bedroom that has surround sound speakers and is hard wired for a smart TV, huge family room, separate french door entrance to library/office, with built in bookcases, luxury Travertine bath with walk-in glass steam shower and heated floor, hardwood floors, wet-bar and wine cooler, kitchenette, new full size LG washer/dryer, French door walk-out to beautiful private backyard that partially backs to woods, pool membership, tennis courts, and running trails.

Easy commute to Fairfax city and George Mason University, 10 minutes to the Springfield Metro, I-495, and I-95.

Rent - $1,800/me
Utilities - Included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201604
Property Id 201604

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5511700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8290 armetale ln have any available units?
8290 armetale ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crosspointe, VA.
What amenities does 8290 armetale ln have?
Some of 8290 armetale ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8290 armetale ln currently offering any rent specials?
8290 armetale ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8290 armetale ln pet-friendly?
No, 8290 armetale ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crosspointe.
Does 8290 armetale ln offer parking?
No, 8290 armetale ln does not offer parking.
Does 8290 armetale ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8290 armetale ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8290 armetale ln have a pool?
Yes, 8290 armetale ln has a pool.
Does 8290 armetale ln have accessible units?
No, 8290 armetale ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8290 armetale ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8290 armetale ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8290 armetale ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8290 armetale ln does not have units with air conditioning.

