8106 LITTLE RIDGE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Tenants have moved out and home is ready for you! Rarely available Cornell model with 2 story family room. Colonial 5+ BR.3.5 BA, 2 car garage, sun room, deck, back to woods and walk to lake. MBR with soaking tub and separate shower. Finished walk-out basement with luxury bath and jacuzzi. Easy access to Pentagon, Ft Belvoir, Amtrak, VRE, Subway, 395, 123, GMU, FFx Pkwy, golf course. Great school pyramid Very good neighborhood near Crosspointe. Walk to Lake Mercer. - Please observe all the cautions for Covid 19 as advised by the CDC, including wearing masks, washing hands, and not coming in person if having flu symptoms. We can schedule a virtual showing. Owner/ Agent.