Crosspointe, VA
8106 LITTLE RIDGE LANE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:43 PM

8106 LITTLE RIDGE LANE

8106 Little Ridge Lane · (703) 378-8810
Location

8106 Little Ridge Lane, Crosspointe, VA 22039

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3806 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Tenants have moved out and home is ready for you! Rarely available Cornell model with 2 story family room. Colonial 5+ BR.3.5 BA, 2 car garage, sun room, deck, back to woods and walk to lake. MBR with soaking tub and separate shower. Finished walk-out basement with luxury bath and jacuzzi. Easy access to Pentagon, Ft Belvoir, Amtrak, VRE, Subway, 395, 123, GMU, FFx Pkwy, golf course. Great school pyramid Very good neighborhood near Crosspointe. Walk to Lake Mercer. - Please observe all the cautions for Covid 19 as advised by the CDC, including wearing masks, washing hands, and not coming in person if having flu symptoms. We can schedule a virtual showing. Owner/ Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

