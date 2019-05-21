All apartments in Countryside
Find more places like 8 FOXMORE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Countryside, VA
/
8 FOXMORE COURT
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

8 FOXMORE COURT

8 Foxmore Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Countryside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8 Foxmore Court, Countryside, VA 20165
Countryside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
SHORT TERM ONLY: 4BR Brick Home on Cul-de-sac lot LAWNCARE included in rent! - SHORT TERM ONLY AVAILABLE THROUGH 1.31.20**Lovely Brick Colonial on Cul-de-sac Lot walking distance to elementary school! Formal Dining Room*Lovely Granite Ctrs in bright Kitchen*Lovely Screened-in Porch off Family rm w/brick wall & FP-only for decorative purpose*Walk up Basement leads to large back yard*Stone Patio overlooks flat lot!*LAWNCARE INCLUDED IN RENT*Hot Tub "AS-IS". AVAILABLE NOW*ONLY OFFER SHORT TERM LEASE THROUGH 1.31.20*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather Paterno for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE4847355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 FOXMORE COURT have any available units?
8 FOXMORE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Countryside, VA.
What amenities does 8 FOXMORE COURT have?
Some of 8 FOXMORE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 FOXMORE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8 FOXMORE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 FOXMORE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 FOXMORE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 8 FOXMORE COURT offer parking?
No, 8 FOXMORE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8 FOXMORE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 FOXMORE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 FOXMORE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8 FOXMORE COURT has a pool.
Does 8 FOXMORE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8 FOXMORE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8 FOXMORE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 FOXMORE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 FOXMORE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 FOXMORE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Countryside 2 BedroomsCountryside 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Countryside Apartments with ParkingCountryside Apartments with Pool
Countryside Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA
Chantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia