Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GORGEOUS GARAGE TOWNHOME WITH 3 LVL BUMPOUT. HDWD FLOORING THROUGHOUT ENTIRE MAIN LEVEL. KITCHEN BOASTS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, ISLAND AND SUNNY BREAKFAST ROOM WITH WOODED VIEWS. SPACIOUS, WINDOW-FILLED LIVING/DINING ROOM AREAS WITH DOOR LEADING TO DECK AND STAIRS TO FENCED YARD BELOW. MBDRM FEATURES SOARKING CEILING, WALK IN CLOSET AND ENSUITE BATH. PET CONSIDERED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO SMOKING PERMITTED. ONLINE APPLICATION. PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT.