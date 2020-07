Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

29 Bickel Ct Available 06/10/20 Great End Unit - Great End Unit w/ quite location. Property has many updates to include newer windows. Large Eat-In Kitchen with lots of natural light with sliding glass door to patio. Large fenced backyard with patio and storage shed backing to woods. Perfect Location - Three bedroom with4th/den in lower level. Professionally managed property by Pearson Smith Property Management.



(RLNE5796179)