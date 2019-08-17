All apartments in Countryside
Find more places like 15 BERKELEY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Countryside, VA
/
15 BERKELEY COURT
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

15 BERKELEY COURT

15 Berkeley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Countryside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15 Berkeley Court, Countryside, VA 20165
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate, fully Renovated End Unit Townhome in Countryside with 3 finished levels with 3 Bed 2 Full and 2 Half Bath is available for renting now. House Features : Huge wrap-around deck, beautifully landscaped yard and lawn, 2 assigned spaces. Renovated kitchen, baths, newly finished basement, new hardwood floors, fresh paint and new carpet. Easy access to Rt 7 and other major commuter routes, shopping and restaurants. Great neighborhood and location! PETS ALLOWED case by case basis.Available NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 BERKELEY COURT have any available units?
15 BERKELEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Countryside, VA.
What amenities does 15 BERKELEY COURT have?
Some of 15 BERKELEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 BERKELEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15 BERKELEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 BERKELEY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 BERKELEY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 15 BERKELEY COURT offer parking?
No, 15 BERKELEY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 15 BERKELEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 BERKELEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 BERKELEY COURT have a pool?
No, 15 BERKELEY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15 BERKELEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 15 BERKELEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15 BERKELEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 BERKELEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 BERKELEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 BERKELEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Countryside 2 BedroomsCountryside 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Countryside Apartments with ParkingCountryside Apartments with Pool
Countryside Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA
Chantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia