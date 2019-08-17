15 BERKELEY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate, fully Renovated End Unit Townhome in Countryside with 3 finished levels with 3 Bed 2 Full and 2 Half Bath is available for renting now. House Features : Huge wrap-around deck, beautifully landscaped yard and lawn, 2 assigned spaces. Renovated kitchen, baths, newly finished basement, new hardwood floors, fresh paint and new carpet. Easy access to Rt 7 and other major commuter routes, shopping and restaurants. Great neighborhood and location! PETS ALLOWED case by case basis.Available NOW