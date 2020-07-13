Apartment List
72 Apartments under $900 for rent in Chesapeake, VA

72 Apartments under $900 for rent in Chesapeake, VA

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
2 Units Available
Deep Creek North
Lake Village
908 Lake Village Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Lake Village Apartments, located in Chesapeake, Virginia! Stop by Lake Village Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 02:32pm
1 Unit Available
Indian River
Landmark Apartments
2900 Fireside Rd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
757 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Style, comfort, and convenience intertwine seamlessly at Landmark Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped grounds host some of the finest apartments Chesapeake, VA, has available.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
South Norfolk
1135 Commerce Avenue
1135 Commerce Avenue, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
812 sqft
1135 Commerce Avenue, Chesapeake - Available NOW - Two bedroom one bath duplex located in Chesapeake. This unit is available now and ready for you to move in. This unit has a large spacious kitchen that is connected to the living room.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
South Norfolk
1117 Poindexter Street
1117 Poindexter Street, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint, efficiency apartment in Chesapeake. Simple one bedroom with low rent. No pets allowed. Section 8 approved home.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Miars Farm
3702 Peppercorn Way
3702 Peppercorn Way, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
1450 sqft
A quiet house 1 Bedroom,1Bath - Property Id: 240213 Plenty space and fresh air. Month to month. Includes all utilities.

1 of 6

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
South Norfolk
1324 22nd Street
1324 22nd Street, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
TENTATIVE SHOWING/RENT DATE: NOW!!! Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath unit that is on the second floor of a duplex. Recently renovated. Located in an established neighborhood close to shopping and bus lines.
Results within 1 mile of Chesapeake
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
20 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Cradock
2 Axson Street
2 Axson Street, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
602 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom home in great location near shopping, downtown Portsmouth and the shipyard. Quiet area where property is sitting on a large corner lot. Plenty of yard space. Come check out the inside!

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Cradock
89 Dahlgren Avenue
89 Dahlgren Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
600 sqft
Photos are of a like unit. This 2 bedroom 1 bath, 2nd floor unit is located conveniently near Victory Blvd in Cradock. Freshly rehabbed with new carpet and paint! Bright interior, front porch, and a HUGE yard. Ground maintenance included with rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Ingleside
3545 Seay Avenue - B
3545 Seay Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No pets. section 8 welcomed. Single Floor Duplex Rent/Deposit 950
Results within 5 miles of Chesapeake
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Lake Taylor
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$865
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
957 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, and playground. Twelve minutes from downtown Norfolk.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
7 Units Available
Brambleton
Mission College
1300 Lead St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near the best amenities. On-site features include an interactive playground, pool, and fitness center. Near good schools. Homes offer full kitchens with separate dining areas, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
3 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Dove Landing Apartments
5301 Justin Ct #104, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
809 sqft
Located close to Old Dominion and Wesleyan College, this community has a pool, onsite management and a laundry facility. Units have wall-to-wall carpet, walk-in closets, dishwasher, and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Rosemont
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
27 Units Available
Northwest Virginia Beach
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Baker Crossing in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:30pm
10 Units Available
Edgefield
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
3823 Caroline Avenue
3823 Caroline Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
3823 Caroline Avenue #A, Portsmouth - Available NOW - Cute duplex in an established neighborhood. It offers 2 bedroom, 1 bath with living room, dining room, kitchen with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Glenrock
527 Glenrock Road
527 Glenrock Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
$800.00/mo, $800.00 security deposit, $55 app fee. 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom. Short walk to Military Circle, Costco, and many shopping centers. Short drive to interstates. Driveway parking. No pets. Tenant responsible for utilities.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
846 47th St
846 West 47th Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$898
Style: 2 bedroom Apartments – being remodeled #1, 2 Downstairs (#1 on right side , #2 on left) #3, 4 Upstairs (3 on right, 4 on left) Lease Dates: #1: 8/01/2020- 5/23/2021 | LEASED! #2: 8/21/2020- 5/23/2021 | AVAILABLE #3: 8/21/2020- 5/23/2021 |

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Park View
205 Hatton Street
205 Hatton Street, Portsmouth, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a very charming older building. It has lots of natural light! A beautiful large deck is located off the living room to enjoy some time outside or entertaining guests.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
346 Washington Street
346 Washington St, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
700 sqft
Great 2 bedroom apartment in Olde Towne. New carpet, paint, kitchen counters, new appliances are on order for the kitchen. This is an apartment, but has own separate entrance with its own front porch.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Lamberts Point
1536 W 40th Street
1536 West 40th Street, Norfolk, VA
8 Bedrooms
$530
3441 sqft
THIS PRICE IS PER BEDROOM IN A SHARED HOUSE FOR ODU STUDENTS. 8 bedroom house with 5 full bathrooms! Renting to ODU Students. only 2 bedrooms left!!! $530 per bedroom plus utilities.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
37 Grove Street
37 Grove St, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Charming updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with ceramic flooring and new carpeting. Nice sized living room and eat-in kitchen space. Property is 1 of a 4 unit building with open backyard space. Fresh paint. Available Immediately!

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Fairmont Park
3213 Flanders Avenue
3213 Flanders Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
741 sqft
Come see this one first! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has new everything! New kitchen, new cabinets, newer appliances, new luxury vinyl plank flooring and new paint.

July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chesapeake rents increased moderately over the past month

Chesapeake rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chesapeake stand at $1,006 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,211 for a two-bedroom. Chesapeake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Chesapeake over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington and Alexandria, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106 and $1,872, are the two other major cities in the state besides Chesapeake to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3% and -1.2%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Chesapeake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Chesapeake, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Chesapeake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chesapeake's median two-bedroom rent of $1,211 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chesapeake fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesapeake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chesapeake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

