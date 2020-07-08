All apartments in Cherry Hill
Find more places like 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE

2933 Truffle Oak Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2933 Truffle Oak Place, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home! 3 level, 2 bedroom, 3 and 1 half bath home in River Oaks. Gleaming hardwood floors in main level. Spacious Kitchen with Granite counters and SS Appliances. Two Master Suites on upper level. Lower level rec room that can be used for multiple purposes! Full bathroom in Basement! Minutes to the VRE, Commuter Lots, I-95, and shopping! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous lisitng.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE have any available units?
2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE have?
Some of 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE offers parking.
Does 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE have a pool?
No, 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill 1 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCherry Hill Apartments with Pool
Cherry Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia