2933 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home! 3 level, 2 bedroom, 3 and 1 half bath home in River Oaks. Gleaming hardwood floors in main level. Spacious Kitchen with Granite counters and SS Appliances. Two Master Suites on upper level. Lower level rec room that can be used for multiple purposes! Full bathroom in Basement! Minutes to the VRE, Commuter Lots, I-95, and shopping! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous lisitng.