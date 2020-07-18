2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Lovely End Unit with oversized one car garage!! Beautiful kitchen, large family room, lots of storage, Huge Master with great Master Bath.. separate shower and soaking tub. Walk in closet. State of the art pool and fitness center in community! You will not be disappointed! Conveniently located to major highways, Quantico, Belvoir, schools, shopping, parks and more!! Call today!!N ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.