Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE

2836 Chinkapin Oak Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2836 Chinkapin Oak Ln, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Lovely End Unit with oversized one car garage!! Beautiful kitchen, large family room, lots of storage, Huge Master with great Master Bath.. separate shower and soaking tub. Walk in closet. State of the art pool and fitness center in community! You will not be disappointed! Conveniently located to major highways, Quantico, Belvoir, schools, shopping, parks and more!! Call today!!N ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have any available units?
2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have?
Some of 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE offers parking.
Does 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE has a pool.
Does 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2836 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE has units with air conditioning.
