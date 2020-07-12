All apartments in Charlottesville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

North Woods At The Four Seasons

Open Now until 5:30pm
2210 Clubhouse Way · (360) 526-8109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Four Seasons

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4081 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 4076 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 4087 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3037 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 2200 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Woods At The Four Seasons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
green community
guest parking
guest suite
lobby
online portal
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $175-$1000
Move-in Fees: $300 Reservation Fee -- Set Utility fee for Water, Sewer, Trash and Gas Heat
Additional: Tenant Legal Liability Insurance is required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: 1 Pet: $300 2 Pet:$400
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Certain breeds of dogs are restricted, including: Pit-bull/Pit Bull Terriers and Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Chow Chows, Wolf-hybrids, Alaskan Malamute, Presna Canarios, Cane Corsos.
Parking Details: Ample Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Woods At The Four Seasons have any available units?
North Woods At The Four Seasons has 19 units available starting at $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does North Woods At The Four Seasons have?
Some of North Woods At The Four Seasons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Woods At The Four Seasons currently offering any rent specials?
North Woods At The Four Seasons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Woods At The Four Seasons pet-friendly?
Yes, North Woods At The Four Seasons is pet friendly.
Does North Woods At The Four Seasons offer parking?
Yes, North Woods At The Four Seasons offers parking.
Does North Woods At The Four Seasons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, North Woods At The Four Seasons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does North Woods At The Four Seasons have a pool?
Yes, North Woods At The Four Seasons has a pool.
Does North Woods At The Four Seasons have accessible units?
Yes, North Woods At The Four Seasons has accessible units.
Does North Woods At The Four Seasons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Woods At The Four Seasons has units with dishwashers.
