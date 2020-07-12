North Woods At The Four Seasons

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $175-$1000
Move-in Fees: $300 Reservation Fee -- Set Utility fee for Water, Sewer, Trash and Gas Heat
Additional: Tenant Legal Liability Insurance is required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: 1 Pet: $300 2 Pet:$400
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Certain breeds of dogs are restricted, including: Pit-bull/Pit Bull Terriers and Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Chow Chows, Wolf-hybrids, Alaskan Malamute, Presna Canarios, Cane Corsos.
Parking Details: Ample Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.