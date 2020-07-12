Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

118 Apartments for rent in Johnson Village, Charlottesville, VA

Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
Results within 1 mile of Johnson Village
Last updated July 12
22 Units Available
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,485
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Last updated July 12
13 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
100 apple tree rd B
100 Apple Tree Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
Unit B Available 09/01/20 Fully Renovated Apartment , Great Location - Property Id: 314166 Fully renovated and ready for first time renting this spacious basement apartment has great location close to UVA and Fountaine Research.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1013 Grove Street
1013 Grove Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
1013 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR/2 B House Close to the UVA Hospital! Attn: UVA Nurses, Doctors, Medical Staff, and Students! - 1013 Grove Street is a rare gem in Charlottesville, with historic character and an exceptional yard

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
108 Stratford Ct
108 Stratford Court, Charlottesville, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
2106 sqft
Impressive Home with Lots to Offer! - 6 Bdrm 3 Bath - House 108 Stratford Court Charlottesville, VA 22903 $ 3750.00 Rents by the room for 2020-2021 School year $625.00 per person per room. Water, Sewer, and electricity included in rent.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
100 Roy Place
100 Roys Pl, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1276 sqft
100 Roy Place Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom House Available in August - This spacious detached home is available for move-in this summer! Enjoy coffee on your front porch, at your kitchen peninsula, or on your serene back deck overlooking the woods.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
231 Stribling Ave
231 Stribling Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1896 sqft
Adorable Home Near the University of Virginia - Adorable home minutes to UVA Hospital and the grounds, John Paul Jones Arena and UVA Football's Scott Stadium.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1206 Cherry Ave # B
1206 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to UVA Hospital We can't use Zillow to schedule showings. Showing on 7/14 4-6pm. call or text 757-828-5818 Available Now 2br - 1 bath. Walking distance to UVA Hospital Chair Rail, Crown mold, W+D, Dishwasher.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
146 BROOKWOOD DR
146 Brookwood Drive, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1606 sqft
Available Oct. 1st, 2020. Lease term through 6/30/21. Security Deposit of $1750 due at lease signing. Pets considered pending landlord approval. No utilities included. Possibility to renew lease beginning 7/1/2021.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
290 WINDFIELD CIR
290 Windfield Circle, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
This beautifully renovated 1,800 square foot home offers all the amenities of city living from a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1623 GROVE ST EXT
1623 Grove Street Ext, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
2 bedroom apt. Living room. Each bedroom has private full bath. Tile floors throughout. Tiled kitchen counters. Near UVA School & Hospital. Pets possible with deposit. Walk to UVA.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
212 MONTE VISTA AVE
212 Monte Vista Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1722 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated c. 1920 Fry's Spring farmhouse available now for rent. The flexible floor plan offers 4 BRs, 2 renovated full baths & a remarkable kitchen that opens to sunny living space.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1107 SE 6TH ST
1107 6th St SE, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
768 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Belmont Renovation of Over/Under Duplex! This downstairs unit has 2BR/1BA. Utilities included in rent (gas, water/sewer, electricity, internet, yard, trash sticker).

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
237 YELLOWSTONE DR
237 Yellowstone Drive, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
Where else in the Charlottesville area can you find a 4 bedroom/4 bath condo with monthly rent of $1680. HOA fees covered by the owner! This condo is located in the Eagles Landing community and is minutes away from UVA, downtown and I-64.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
561 ROLLING VALLEY CT
561 Rolling Valley Ct, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2140 sqft
Here is that great home you've been looking for. Plenty of space, eat in kitchen, gas fireplace, hardwoods, literally minutes to downtown. Pets considered. Available July 1

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
428 Monroe Ln
428 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great University Location - Sunny Condo - Property Id: 290855 Great location in between the UVA Medical Center and the Lawn. This large, sunny 1 BR condo is off of Monroe Lane in a quiet building.
Results within 5 miles of Johnson Village
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12
20 Units Available
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Last updated July 12
18 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Last updated July 12
20 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Last updated July 12
6 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12
2 Units Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1627 sqft
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.

