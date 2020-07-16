All apartments in Charlottesville
Find more places like 804 East Jefferson Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlottesville, VA
/
804 East Jefferson Unit
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

804 East Jefferson Unit

804 E Jefferson St · (434) 202-2635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlottesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

804 E Jefferson St, Charlottesville, VA 22902
North Downtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 804 East Jefferson Unit · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 30 Day min. Furnished or Without - - This condo is a top floor, corner unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is conveniently located 1 1/2 blocks from the Downtown Pavilion. Enjoy the fine dining and other amenities the area has to offer, all within walking distance. This end unit also features a wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, and a balcony from which to enjoy the outdoors. Don't miss out on this downtown gem.

Fully Furnished or Without: 30 day minimum rental but acceptable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1939511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 East Jefferson Unit have any available units?
804 East Jefferson Unit has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 East Jefferson Unit have?
Some of 804 East Jefferson Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 East Jefferson Unit currently offering any rent specials?
804 East Jefferson Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 East Jefferson Unit pet-friendly?
No, 804 East Jefferson Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 804 East Jefferson Unit offer parking?
No, 804 East Jefferson Unit does not offer parking.
Does 804 East Jefferson Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 East Jefferson Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 East Jefferson Unit have a pool?
No, 804 East Jefferson Unit does not have a pool.
Does 804 East Jefferson Unit have accessible units?
No, 804 East Jefferson Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 804 East Jefferson Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 East Jefferson Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 804 East Jefferson Unit?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22902
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22903
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd
Charlottesville, VA 22901

Similar Pages

Charlottesville 1 BedroomsCharlottesville Apartments with Balconies
Charlottesville Apartments with ParkingCharlottesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlottesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisonburg, VAFarmville, VAPantops, VA
Culpeper, VAHollymead, VALake Monticello, VA
University of Virginia, VALake of the Woods, VACrozet, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridge St.

Apartments Near Colleges

Piedmont Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
James Madison University
University of Virginia-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity