604 Wilder Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

**MOVE IN SPECIAL: LEASE BY 7/31 AND TAKE $500 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!**



Incredible home with gorgeous floor plan, outdoor area, and sunroom! Enjoy entertaining with ease in this spacious home with a large foyer area, exquisite living room complete with a natural fireplace, and large open floor dining room. The stunning kitchen features tons of countertop and cabinet space great for perfecting your favorite recipes to share. The cheerful sunroom is ideal for getting some quiet time while taking in the beautiful backyard with a newer brick patio and outdoor firepit. The master bedroom is an oasis complete with a large walk-in closet, private bath with a dual sink vanity, as well as a private french door entrance to the sunroom. The additional two bedrooms are very spacious with ample closet space to keep organized. There is also additional storage space in the full size attic that is accessible from the large two car garage. The home is also located within walking distance of downtown or you can take the bus route and enjoy the shopping at Fashion Square Mall. The friendly neighborhood has a yearly summer block party and with the fabulous yard you can see all the fireworks from your front yard. Reach out today and schedule a showing before it's gone!