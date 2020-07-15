All apartments in Charlottesville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:45 PM

604 Wilder Dr.

604 Wilder Drive · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

604 Wilder Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Locust Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1752 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: LEASE BY 7/31 AND TAKE $500 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!**

Incredible home with gorgeous floor plan, outdoor area, and sunroom! Enjoy entertaining with ease in this spacious home with a large foyer area, exquisite living room complete with a natural fireplace, and large open floor dining room. The stunning kitchen features tons of countertop and cabinet space great for perfecting your favorite recipes to share. The cheerful sunroom is ideal for getting some quiet time while taking in the beautiful backyard with a newer brick patio and outdoor firepit. The master bedroom is an oasis complete with a large walk-in closet, private bath with a dual sink vanity, as well as a private french door entrance to the sunroom. The additional two bedrooms are very spacious with ample closet space to keep organized. There is also additional storage space in the full size attic that is accessible from the large two car garage. The home is also located within walking distance of downtown or you can take the bus route and enjoy the shopping at Fashion Square Mall. The friendly neighborhood has a yearly summer block party and with the fabulous yard you can see all the fireworks from your front yard. Reach out today and schedule a showing before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Wilder Dr. have any available units?
604 Wilder Dr. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Wilder Dr. have?
Some of 604 Wilder Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Wilder Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
604 Wilder Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Wilder Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Wilder Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 604 Wilder Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 604 Wilder Dr. offers parking.
Does 604 Wilder Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Wilder Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Wilder Dr. have a pool?
No, 604 Wilder Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 604 Wilder Dr. have accessible units?
No, 604 Wilder Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Wilder Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Wilder Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
