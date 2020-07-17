212 MONTE VISTA AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, recently renovated c. 1920 Fry's Spring farmhouse available now for rent. The flexible floor plan offers 4 BRs, 2 renovated full baths & a remarkable kitchen that opens to sunny living space. The tiled back hall can be a private entrance for the 1st floor Bedroom and Full Bath, and it works great as a mudroom leading from the covered back porch. The large storage basement has inside and outside access. Outstanding exterior features include a full width covered front porch, a fenced level front yard, off street parking, and a supersize storage shed. Walk to Jackson Via Elem & Fry's Spring Beach Club. Trash and Lawn care included in rent. Property is listed for sale; MLS 601882.