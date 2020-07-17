All apartments in Charlottesville
Find more places like 212 MONTE VISTA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlottesville, VA
/
212 MONTE VISTA AVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

212 MONTE VISTA AVE

212 Monte Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlottesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

212 Monte Vista Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Fry's Spring

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, recently renovated c. 1920 Fry's Spring farmhouse available now for rent. The flexible floor plan offers 4 BRs, 2 renovated full baths & a remarkable kitchen that opens to sunny living space. The tiled back hall can be a private entrance for the 1st floor Bedroom and Full Bath, and it works great as a mudroom leading from the covered back porch. The large storage basement has inside and outside access. Outstanding exterior features include a full width covered front porch, a fenced level front yard, off street parking, and a supersize storage shed. Walk to Jackson Via Elem & Fry's Spring Beach Club. Trash and Lawn care included in rent. Property is listed for sale; MLS 601882.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 MONTE VISTA AVE have any available units?
212 MONTE VISTA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlottesville, VA.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 MONTE VISTA AVE have?
Some of 212 MONTE VISTA AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 MONTE VISTA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
212 MONTE VISTA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 MONTE VISTA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 212 MONTE VISTA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 212 MONTE VISTA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 212 MONTE VISTA AVE offers parking.
Does 212 MONTE VISTA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 MONTE VISTA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 MONTE VISTA AVE have a pool?
No, 212 MONTE VISTA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 212 MONTE VISTA AVE have accessible units?
No, 212 MONTE VISTA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 212 MONTE VISTA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 MONTE VISTA AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22902
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22903

Similar Pages

Charlottesville 1 BedroomsCharlottesville Apartments with Balconies
Charlottesville Apartments with ParkingCharlottesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlottesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisonburg, VAFarmville, VAPantops, VA
Culpeper, VAHollymead, VALake Monticello, VA
University of Virginia, VALake of the Woods, VACrozet, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridge St.

Apartments Near Colleges

Piedmont Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
James Madison University
University of Virginia-Main Campus