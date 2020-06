Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

129 Waterbury Court Available 08/01/20 3br 1.5ba Upgraded Town Home Minutes to Downtown/UVA and I64 - 129 Waterbury Ct



***In order to view the Property please follow Covid-19 Regulations to view. Please make sure all parties viewing have a mask and glove on at all times***



3br 1.5ba 1200 sqft well maintained town home located in the Ridgecrest Subdivision. Great location minutes commute to downtown/uva area. Quick commute to Interstate 64. Nice Wood floors on the lower level with ceramic tile. Kitchen has upgraded solid surface counters, newer appliances and eat in space. Bathrooms have upgraded fixtures. Lawn maintenance and trash included in rent. Available 8/11/20. Possibility to take the property in July 2020.



To schedule a viewing Contact : Weston Decker

434-962-1130 or wdecker@hasbrouckrealty.com



***Application Fee $50 Per Tenant*** EHO



