All apartments in Charlottesville
Find more places like 114 A Cleveland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlottesville, VA
/
114 A Cleveland Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

114 A Cleveland Ave

114 Cleveland Ave · (434) 305-2774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlottesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

114 Cleveland Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Fry's Spring

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 114 A Cleveland Ave · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Frysprings / UVA Area 3 bdrm 2 bathroom 114 Cleveland Ave Charlottesville, VA 22903 - Beautiful home in quiet country setting in the City of Charlottesville Frysprings Area
Stucco Cottage. Easy walk/bike to UVA campus and 10 minutes from Downtown, Medical Center or Law School.

Apply at: cvillehousing.com
Application Fee $50.00

3 bedroom / 2 full bathroom
Single Family home 1,124 sf

Off Street Parking, Walk to UVA, Dogs and Cats permitted additional Charges apply

Features
Washer and Dryer in unit
Hardood Floors throughout
Range
Back Porch
Refrigerator

All information deeded to be accurate but not guaranteed. Please confirm. Occupancy limits apply. Rates and Terms predicated on # of occupants.

cvillehousing1@gmail.com for additional information. Lic. Ag. EHO

Schools:
Johnson Elementary School
Buford Middle School
Charlottesville High School

(RLNE5148731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 A Cleveland Ave have any available units?
114 A Cleveland Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 A Cleveland Ave have?
Some of 114 A Cleveland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 A Cleveland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
114 A Cleveland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 A Cleveland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 A Cleveland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 114 A Cleveland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 114 A Cleveland Ave does offer parking.
Does 114 A Cleveland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 A Cleveland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 A Cleveland Ave have a pool?
No, 114 A Cleveland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 114 A Cleveland Ave have accessible units?
No, 114 A Cleveland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 114 A Cleveland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 A Cleveland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 114 A Cleveland Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22902
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22903
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd
Charlottesville, VA 22901

Similar Pages

Charlottesville 1 BedroomsCharlottesville 2 Bedrooms
Charlottesville Apartments with ParkingCharlottesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlottesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisonburg, VAFarmville, VACulpeper, VA
Lake of the Woods, VAPantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VA
Fishersville, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North DowntownRidge St.
Johnson Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Piedmont Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
James Madison University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity