114 A Cleveland Ave

Amenities
Frysprings / UVA Area 3 bdrm 2 bathroom 114 Cleveland Ave Charlottesville, VA 22903 - Beautiful home in quiet country setting in the City of Charlottesville Frysprings Area
Stucco Cottage. Easy walk/bike to UVA campus and 10 minutes from Downtown, Medical Center or Law School.
Apply at: cvillehousing.com
Application Fee $50.00
3 bedroom / 2 full bathroom
Single Family home 1,124 sf
Off Street Parking, Walk to UVA, Dogs and Cats permitted additional Charges apply
Features
Washer and Dryer in unit
Hardood Floors throughout
Range
Back Porch
Refrigerator
All information deeded to be accurate but not guaranteed. Please confirm. Occupancy limits apply. Rates and Terms predicated on # of occupants.
cvillehousing1@gmail.com for additional information. Lic. Ag. EHO
Schools:
Johnson Elementary School
Buford Middle School
Charlottesville High School
