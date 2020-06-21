All apartments in Charlottesville
1130 EAST HIGH ST
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

1130 EAST HIGH ST

1130 East High Street · No Longer Available
Location

1130 East High Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Martha Jefferson

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
Beautiful two bedroom two bath new condominium in downtown Charlottesville’s newest development: Eleven-30 condominiums. Just now available for immediate lease. Indoor parking for one car. Storage space too. Internet included. Join 10 others in this unique community designed around a central courtyard with its own patio. About 10 blocks from the downtown Mall. See MLS 598416 for sale for more photos and virtual tours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 EAST HIGH ST have any available units?
1130 EAST HIGH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlottesville, VA.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 EAST HIGH ST have?
Some of 1130 EAST HIGH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 EAST HIGH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1130 EAST HIGH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 EAST HIGH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1130 EAST HIGH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 1130 EAST HIGH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1130 EAST HIGH ST does offer parking.
Does 1130 EAST HIGH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 EAST HIGH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 EAST HIGH ST have a pool?
No, 1130 EAST HIGH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1130 EAST HIGH ST have accessible units?
No, 1130 EAST HIGH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 EAST HIGH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 EAST HIGH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
