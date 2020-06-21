1130 EAST HIGH ST

1130 East High Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Martha Jefferson
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
Beautiful two bedroom two bath new condominium in downtown Charlottesville’s newest development: Eleven-30 condominiums. Just now available for immediate lease. Indoor parking for one car. Storage space too. Internet included. Join 10 others in this unique community designed around a central courtyard with its own patio. About 10 blocks from the downtown Mall. See MLS 598416 for sale for more photos and virtual tours.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
