1130 EAST HIGH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access

Beautiful two bedroom two bath new condominium in downtown Charlottesville’s newest development: Eleven-30 condominiums. Just now available for immediate lease. Indoor parking for one car. Storage space too. Internet included. Join 10 others in this unique community designed around a central courtyard with its own patio. About 10 blocks from the downtown Mall. See MLS 598416 for sale for more photos and virtual tours.