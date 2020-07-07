1107 SE 6TH ST

Amenities

Belmont Renovation of Over/Under Duplex! This downstairs unit has 2BR/1BA. Utilities included in rent (gas, water/sewer, electricity, internet, yard, trash sticker). Complete energy efficient renovation with new windows and HVAC system (AC and gas heat), updated electrical, plumbing, kitchens remodeled (Kitchenaid gas range and fridge, Bosch dishwasher) and baths, new laundry, freshly painted and insulated. Straight shot down 6th Street to Downtown, up and down hills of Elliot and Cherry Avenues to UVA, walk to Ix or Downtown Belmont. Off- and on-street parking available. Video tour available. One off-street parking available. Street parking available as well. Pets by permission.