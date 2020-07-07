All apartments in Charlottesville
1107 SE 6TH ST

1107 6th St SE · (434) 806-7871
Location

1107 6th St SE, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Ridge St.

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Belmont Renovation of Over/Under Duplex! This downstairs unit has 2BR/1BA. Utilities included in rent (gas, water/sewer, electricity, internet, yard, trash sticker). Complete energy efficient renovation with new windows and HVAC system (AC and gas heat), updated electrical, plumbing, kitchens remodeled (Kitchenaid gas range and fridge, Bosch dishwasher) and baths, new laundry, freshly painted and insulated. Straight shot down 6th Street to Downtown, up and down hills of Elliot and Cherry Avenues to UVA, walk to Ix or Downtown Belmont. Off- and on-street parking available. Video tour available. One off-street parking available. Street parking available as well. Pets by permission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 SE 6TH ST have any available units?
1107 SE 6TH ST has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 SE 6TH ST have?
Some of 1107 SE 6TH ST's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 SE 6TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1107 SE 6TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 SE 6TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 SE 6TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 1107 SE 6TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1107 SE 6TH ST offers parking.
Does 1107 SE 6TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 SE 6TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 SE 6TH ST have a pool?
No, 1107 SE 6TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1107 SE 6TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1107 SE 6TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 SE 6TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 SE 6TH ST has units with dishwashers.
