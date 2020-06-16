108 Stratford Ct

Amenities

Impressive Home with Lots to Offer! - 6 Bdrm 3 Bath - House

108 Stratford Court

Charlottesville, VA 22903



$ 3750.00

Rents by the room for 2020-2021 School year $625.00 per person per room. Water, Sewer, and electricity included in rent. All other utilities ( trash, lawn maintenance, phone, internet, and cable all are tenants responsibility and must be in tenants name)

Lease: 12 Months

Begins: Jun

Location: Jefferson Park Avenue (JPA)

Amenities

Cats Permitted

Parking - Off Street

Walk to UVA

Dogs Permitted

Features

Clothes Dryer

Clothes Washer

Hardwood Floors

Dishwasher

Range

Refrigerator

Patio/Deck

Air Conditioning

House Description:

Charming home with upper and lower living quarters.



Nice deck. Huge back yard



-All bedrooms ample size. Each bedroom has personal sink.

3 bedrooms up/ 2 Full Baths

3 bedrooms down/ 1 Full Bath



-Fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher upstairs and kitchenette downstairs.



-Gas heat, central air.



-Some original Hardwood Floors.



-Nice outdoor space in a quiet neighborhood.



-Some off street parking.



-Convenience of being near campus without the bustle of living directly on JPA.



-Just a short walk from JPA.



-Bus stop on JPA.



-Only 8-10 minutes walk to most UVA Buildings.



-Great house in great neighborhood!!



