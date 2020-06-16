All apartments in Charlottesville
108 Stratford Ct

108 Stratford Court · (434) 305-2774
Location

108 Stratford Court, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Fry's Spring

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Stratford Ct · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2106 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Impressive Home with Lots to Offer! - 6 Bdrm 3 Bath - House
108 Stratford Court
Charlottesville, VA 22903

$ 3750.00
Rents by the room for 2020-2021 School year $625.00 per person per room. Water, Sewer, and electricity included in rent. All other utilities ( trash, lawn maintenance, phone, internet, and cable all are tenants responsibility and must be in tenants name)
Lease: 12 Months
Begins: Jun
Location: Jefferson Park Avenue (JPA)
Amenities
Cats Permitted
Parking - Off Street
Walk to UVA
Dogs Permitted
Features
Clothes Dryer
Clothes Washer
Hardwood Floors
Dishwasher
Range
Refrigerator
Patio/Deck
Air Conditioning
House Description:
Charming home with upper and lower living quarters.

Nice deck. Huge back yard

-All bedrooms ample size. Each bedroom has personal sink.
3 bedrooms up/ 2 Full Baths
3 bedrooms down/ 1 Full Bath

-Fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher upstairs and kitchenette downstairs.

-Gas heat, central air.

-Some original Hardwood Floors.

-Nice outdoor space in a quiet neighborhood.

-Some off street parking.

-Convenience of being near campus without the bustle of living directly on JPA.

-Just a short walk from JPA.

-Bus stop on JPA.

-Only 8-10 minutes walk to most UVA Buildings.

-Great house in great neighborhood!!

Prices and terms subject to change without notice. All information deeded to be accurate but not guaranteed. Please confirm. Occupancy limits apply. Rates and Terms predicated on # of occupants.
Lic. Ag. EHO

(RLNE5449151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Stratford Ct have any available units?
108 Stratford Ct has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Stratford Ct have?
Some of 108 Stratford Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Stratford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
108 Stratford Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Stratford Ct pet-friendly?
No, 108 Stratford Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 108 Stratford Ct offer parking?
Yes, 108 Stratford Ct does offer parking.
Does 108 Stratford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Stratford Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Stratford Ct have a pool?
No, 108 Stratford Ct does not have a pool.
Does 108 Stratford Ct have accessible units?
No, 108 Stratford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Stratford Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Stratford Ct has units with dishwashers.
