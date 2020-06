Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage. Filled with natural light, this open space offers exceptional finishes: hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and ceramic in the bathrooms.



No Pets Allowed



