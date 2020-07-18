All apartments in Charlottesville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

100 Roy Place

100 Roys Pl · (434) 422-4659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Roys Pl, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Ridge St.

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100 Roy Place · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
100 Roy Place Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom House Available in August - This spacious detached home is available for move-in this summer! Enjoy coffee on your front porch, at your kitchen peninsula, or on your serene back deck overlooking the woods. Home features a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, spacious second bedroom that would make a perfect home office, carpeted and tile flooring, and central heating and cooling. Washer and dryer included and conveniently located on the main floor. The walk-out, unfinished basement provides ample storage space and offers opportunities for a home workspace.

Convenient Charlottesville location between Avon and Ridge Streets.

Sorry, no pets permitted. Video tour is available! Call or email today to be connected with one of our leasing agents for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Roy Place have any available units?
100 Roy Place has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Roy Place have?
Some of 100 Roy Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Roy Place currently offering any rent specials?
100 Roy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Roy Place pet-friendly?
No, 100 Roy Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 100 Roy Place offer parking?
No, 100 Roy Place does not offer parking.
Does 100 Roy Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Roy Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Roy Place have a pool?
No, 100 Roy Place does not have a pool.
Does 100 Roy Place have accessible units?
No, 100 Roy Place does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Roy Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Roy Place does not have units with dishwashers.
