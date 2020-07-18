Amenities

100 Roy Place Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom House Available in August - This spacious detached home is available for move-in this summer! Enjoy coffee on your front porch, at your kitchen peninsula, or on your serene back deck overlooking the woods. Home features a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, spacious second bedroom that would make a perfect home office, carpeted and tile flooring, and central heating and cooling. Washer and dryer included and conveniently located on the main floor. The walk-out, unfinished basement provides ample storage space and offers opportunities for a home workspace.



Convenient Charlottesville location between Avon and Ridge Streets.



Sorry, no pets permitted. Video tour is available! Call or email today to be connected with one of our leasing agents for more information.



No Pets Allowed



