Home
/
Chantilly, VA
/
3753 MAZEWOOD LANE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

3753 MAZEWOOD LANE

3753 Mazewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3753 Mazewood Lane, Chantilly, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Foxfield, freshly painted, well maintained and move in ready! Gleaming hardwoods welcome you and usher you into the light filled living room. The bright open kitchen with granite, glass top range and loads of cabinet space also has built in desk/dry bar. The adjoining dining room off kitchen opens to rear deck overlooks common area, pond and majestic trees, perfect for indoor/outdoor dining! All three bedrooms on upper level have hardwood flooring and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom has full bath and large walk in closet with separate vanity. Skylight allows for sun filled upper level hall. Fully finished LL features family room w/wood burning FP, full bath and walk out to rear patio. Don~t miss this terrific townhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE have any available units?
3753 MAZEWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE have?
Some of 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3753 MAZEWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE offer parking?
No, 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3753 MAZEWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
