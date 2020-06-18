All apartments in Chamberlayne
203 Danray Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:32 PM

203 Danray Drive

203 Danray Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 Danray Drive, Chamberlayne, VA 23227
Chamberlayne

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
This adorable 4 bed, 2.5 bath brick rancher has been recently updated and is available for self tours and a move in on June 2nd. More PHOTOS coming soon. The spacious home features an open living room and dining room, a renovated kitchen with beautiful new counter-tops, 2.5 baths, a spacious backyard, washer/dryer and plenty of closet space. The home is nestled in a charming Chamberlayne neighborhood close to I-95, shopping and restaurants. Sorry, no pets. Offering a 12 month lease. This home has just been professionally cleaned and will be disinfected again before your move in with your safety in mind. APPLICATION CRITERIA: $50 application fee, $125 lease admin fee due at move in. *Required $35 Monthly Resident Benefits Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep bi-monthly, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance hotline, one time late fee forgiveness, and much more! Must have at least 575 credit scores, no evictions or housing judgements in the last 5 years, no active bankruptcies in the last year, monthly gross household income should equal at least 3x the monthly rent. Please schedule a convenient self showing. TEXT Jessica with inquiries at 804-624-8603.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Danray Drive have any available units?
203 Danray Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamberlayne, VA.
What amenities does 203 Danray Drive have?
Some of 203 Danray Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Danray Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Danray Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Danray Drive pet-friendly?
No, 203 Danray Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamberlayne.
Does 203 Danray Drive offer parking?
No, 203 Danray Drive does not offer parking.
Does 203 Danray Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Danray Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Danray Drive have a pool?
Yes, 203 Danray Drive has a pool.
Does 203 Danray Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Danray Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Danray Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Danray Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Danray Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Danray Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
