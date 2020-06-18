203 Danray Drive

Amenities

This adorable 4 bed, 2.5 bath brick rancher has been recently updated and is available for self tours and a move in on June 2nd. More PHOTOS coming soon. The spacious home features an open living room and dining room, a renovated kitchen with beautiful new counter-tops, 2.5 baths, a spacious backyard, washer/dryer and plenty of closet space. The home is nestled in a charming Chamberlayne neighborhood close to I-95, shopping and restaurants. Sorry, no pets. Offering a 12 month lease. This home has just been professionally cleaned and will be disinfected again before your move in with your safety in mind. APPLICATION CRITERIA: $50 application fee, $125 lease admin fee due at move in. *Required $35 Monthly Resident Benefits Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep bi-monthly, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance hotline, one time late fee forgiveness, and much more! Must have at least 575 credit scores, no evictions or housing judgements in the last 5 years, no active bankruptcies in the last year, monthly gross household income should equal at least 3x the monthly rent. Please schedule a convenient self showing. TEXT Jessica with inquiries at 804-624-8603.