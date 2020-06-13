/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM
104 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chamberlayne, VA
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Chamberlayne
1 Unit Available
203 Danray Drive
203 Danray Drive, Chamberlayne, VA
This adorable 4 bed, 2.5 bath brick rancher has been recently updated and is available for self tours and a move in on June 2nd. More PHOTOS coming soon.
Results within 1 mile of Chamberlayne
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
7404 Wentworth Ave.
7404 Wentworth Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom rancher with 1 bath, a large sun room, living room, and eat-in-kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher, attic storage, hardwood floors, C/A & electric heat pump, and washer/dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
415 Wilomett Ave
415 Willomett Avenue, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Henrico County off of Azalea Avenue - Ranch home on corner lot all appliances included Total Electric with central air rear deck concrete driveway two full bathrooms with three bedrooms No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680302)
1 of 13
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1577 Presidential Drive
1577 Presidential Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
3 BR / 2.5 BA Town home in Stonewall Manor - Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons! AVAILABLE NOW! - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom two-story brick town home in Stonewall Manor Condominiums. Close to J.
Results within 5 miles of Chamberlayne
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
10 Units Available
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1157 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
The Fan
45 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1081 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
$
Dumbarton
9 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
15 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Laurel
6 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
6106 Ellis Ave
6106 Ellis Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1408 sqft
6106 Ellis Ave Available 08/07/20 CHARMING LAKESIDE CAPE! - This beautiful three bedroom one bath home is situated is the highly sought after Lakeside neighborhood and is full of fabulous features like: hardwood floors that run throughout; a
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8173 Belton Circle
8173 Belton Cir, Hanover County, VA
8173 Belton Circle Available 07/01/20 IMMACULATE 4 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN MECHANICSVILLE - *8173 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville 23116 *Pristine 2320 s.f.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7086 Colonel Crump Dr
7086 Colonel Crump Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Ready to move in! HURRY THIS HOUSE WONT LAST RESERVE TODAY WITH $200 down 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4907 Cutshaw Avenue
4907 Cutshaw Avenue, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1550 sqft
4907 Cutshaw Avenue Available 07/01/20 Stunning, Furnished "Short Term All Inclusive Rental" 3 Bedroom Home is Sauer's Gardens Ready July 1st! - Beautiful, renovated three bedroom, one and a half bathroom Cape in Sauers Gardens available July 1st!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10232 Acworth Dr
10232 Acworth Drive, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1864 sqft
10232 Acworth Dr Available 07/01/20 Convenient location, beautiful home! - 2-Story Colonial with formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with breakfast area and pantry and recent refrigerator replacement.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carver
1 Unit Available
1008 Clay Street
1008 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
1008 Clay Street Available 07/01/20 1008 Clay Street - Beautiful home, country front porch, private back yard, plenty of space, double paned energy efficient windows. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is everything students need and then some.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carver
1 Unit Available
907 Kinney St
907 Kinney Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Available 07/01/20 Kinney House - Property Id: 293428 An energy efficient single family home in the Carver Neighborhood one block from Kroger and the VCU Siegel Center.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Fan
1 Unit Available
1825 W. Main St.
1825 West Main Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Spacious 3bdrm/2bth Apartment Located in Richmond's Fan District!! Convenient to VCU!! - FEATURES -Convenient to VCU -Carpet/Ceiling Fans Throughout -Ceramic Tiled Bathroom -Large Living Room -Spacious Eat-in- Kitchen -Located on Main Street
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9331 Ravensworth Court
9331 Ravensworth Court, Hanover County, VA
Beautiful Colonial in Atlee Ridge - This beautiful colonial style home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a dining room, and an attached garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
5606 Millwheel Way
5606 Millwheel Way, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Available 06/13/20 Please stop by the leasing office to reserve a unit Office address : 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8047 Belton Circle
8047 Belton Circle, Hanover County, VA
Townhome for Rent in Rutland! - This home is located in the convenient Rutland community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monument Avenue Park
1 Unit Available
4902 W. Grace Street
4902 West Grace Street, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Adorable 3 bdrm/1 bath Apartment Within Minutes from Willow Lawn! - FEATURES -Fenced Rear Yard -Hardwood Floors -Storage Shed in Backyard -Cul-de-sac Street -Mini Blinds Throughout -Large Pull Down Attic -Appliances Stove Refrigerator Window
