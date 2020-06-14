66 Apartments for rent in Chamberlayne, VA with garage

Apartment List
Chamberlayne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
The Fan
45 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$900
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Sherwood Park
115 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Fan
37 Units Available
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
City Center
23 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$999
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,047
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Monroe Ward
110 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Monroe Ward
58 Units Available
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1659 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Carver
32 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,107
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jackson Ward
16 Units Available
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
VCU
1 Unit Available
The Square
406 Shafer St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,282
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This green community is situated between Virginia Commonwealth University and I-95. Luxury amenities include an onsite gym, yoga studio, coffee bar, gym and trash valet. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated May 12 at 10:37am
Carver
50 Units Available
Biggs Building
900 W Marshall St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
856 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Biggs Building in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9034 Annex Lane
9034 Annex Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2973 sqft
Immediate occupancy for this beautiful 5 bedroom, two story in The Bluffs at Bell Creek! Freshly painted with brand new carpet! Open plan with a larger upstairs loft area for your family! Features 3 1/2 baths, a breakfast nook and a family room

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ginter Park
1 Unit Available
3612 Hawthorne Avenue
3612 Hawthorne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2 story apartment with hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances (gas cooking). Water/sewer/trash, garage and yard maintenance included in rent.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8869 Seaycroft Dr.
8869 Seaycroft Drive, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2462 sqft
8869 Seaycroft Dr. Available 08/03/20 Cool Spring West - 4 BR's and 3 Full Bath Craftsman with Attached Garage - Gorgeous Gourmet Grand Craftsman Style Home in Cool Spring West Subdivision in Hanover.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10136 Ashley Manor Ln
10136 Ashley Manor Ln, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2701 sqft
10136 Ashley Manor Ln Available 08/10/20 Beautiful, Bright and Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Fan
1 Unit Available
1333 W Broad St, Apt #511
1333 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
1333 W Broad St #511 VCU IRON-HOUSE Building 2 bedroom Apartment $1500 - Available now!! Includes Water/Sewer/Trash, Top floor condo with great city views, largest floor plan in the building with 12 ft bedroom ceilings, bamboo floors, large

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8173 Belton Circle
8173 Belton Cir, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
8173 Belton Circle Available 07/01/20 IMMACULATE 4 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN MECHANICSVILLE - *8173 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville 23116 *Pristine 2320 s.f.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carver
1 Unit Available
1008 Clay Street
1008 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
1008 Clay Street Available 07/01/20 1008 Clay Street - Beautiful home, country front porch, private back yard, plenty of space, double paned energy efficient windows. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is everything students need and then some.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8047 Belton Circle
8047 Belton Circle, Hanover County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
Townhome for Rent in Rutland! - This home is located in the convenient Rutland community.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
4821 Rodney Road
4821 Rodney Road, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2095 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home offers a FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and is ready for quick move in. Here you'll find a charming brick Colonial close to interstate and local shops and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
8939 Ringview Drive
8939 Ringview Dr, Hanover County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2003 sqft
$1800/month. Available for tours and move in NOW. This modern townhouse built in 2017 features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. Park in your private one car garage or paved 1 car driveway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Northern Barton Heights
1 Unit Available
2806 Edgewood Avenue
2806 Edgewood Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1192 sqft
$50 application fee per adult , one-time $125 administrative fee due at signing, and $10 monthly HVAC filter charge. Come see this cozy downstairs apartment that is located in Historic North Richmond.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Sauer's Gardens
1 Unit Available
4016 West Grace Street
4016 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1520 sqft
4016 West Grace Street Available 07/03/20 Beautiful Three Bedroom Cape Cod in Sauer's Gardens available July 3rd! - Classic brick Cape Cod with full rear dormer, providing three spacious bedrooms and closets.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3904 Morton Dr
3904 Morton Drive, East Highland Park, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2642 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Chamberlayne, VA

Chamberlayne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

