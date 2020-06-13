122 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chamberlayne, VA

Apartment List
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
800 Brook Hill Rd
800 Brook Hill Road, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
Central heat and air, balcony or covered porch included with each unit, wall to wall carpet, two closets in master bedroom, very quiet community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
7404 Wentworth Ave.
7404 Wentworth Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom rancher with 1 bath, a large sun room, living room, and eat-in-kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher, attic storage, hardwood floors, C/A & electric heat pump, and washer/dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1577 Presidential Drive
1577 Presidential Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
3 BR / 2.5 BA Town home in Stonewall Manor - Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons! AVAILABLE NOW! - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom two-story brick town home in Stonewall Manor Condominiums. Close to J.
Results within 5 miles of Chamberlayne
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
$
Dumbarton
8 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Laurel
9 Units Available
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$821
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
860 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Museums
165 Units Available
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Sherwood Park
115 Units Available
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
The Fan
37 Units Available
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Laurel
7 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
City Center
23 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$999
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,047
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA
Studio
$755
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from downtown Richmond, these homes feature fenced patios, plush carpeting and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has laundry facilities and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
10 Units Available
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Monroe Ward
110 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Carver
32 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Sauer's Gardens
1 Unit Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Scott's Addition
18 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,394
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
The Fan
45 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$900
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
The Museum District
9 Units Available
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Crestwood at Libbie
2342 Hampstead Avenue #2, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
658 sqft
The new Crestwood at Libbie has undergone an extreme makeover! Come see it for yourself!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,100
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chamberlayne, VA

Finding an apartment in Chamberlayne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

