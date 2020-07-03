All apartments in Cascades
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

46541 HOLLYMEAD PL

46541 Hollymead Place · No Longer Available
Location

46541 Hollymead Place, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A RARE BEAUTY! 4BD/3.5BA home in Cascades! Formal LR, DR & FR. Ceramic in KT floor, granite counter top, foyer hardwood, KT,LV & DN hardwood floor. A/C system and water heater are within last 4 years and house has sprinkler system. Master bedroom with 2 walk in Clst! Huge Basement fully finished w/ a full bath! One corner is dedicated for kids playing area in the basement.Loads of light comes in the house. House has two attached car garage and driveway. Close to shopping and all major routes. Owner agent. PLEASE TAKE SHOES OFF at the door. Covid precaution are required: all entering the home must wear gloves and masks. No overlapping appointments. If another agent is showing during your time, please wait outside. Let the other party lock and leave from the house, Wait out a bit and then go in. The outside will be power washed and some of the rotten woods will be repaired. Inside of the house shows well. Home is ready for you to move in . Please send email to the listing agent with questions. WATER HAS BEEN TURNED OFF. PLEASE DO NOT USE THE WATER IN THE HOUSE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

