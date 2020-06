Amenities

parking recently renovated

This Unit just been remodeled, freshly painted throughout and New laminated flooring , shows extremely well , Excellent Condition. 5 Offices ranging from 10 x 8 to 16.5 x 9. waiting area is 11 x 26 ! Private Office with Floor to ceiling windows and a spacious reception area. Conveniently located close to Cascades Pkwy and Palisades Pkwy. Priced at Assessment. This is a triple net lease. Ample parking and much more...Easy showing access Call listing agent . Lease term can be 12 month to 5 years depending on the tenant's needs.