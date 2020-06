Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Move in Ready! 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in sought after Bridgewater at Eagle Harbor. This property features stainless steel appliances, newer carpet and paint, pantry, spacious master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet, 2nd bedroom with private bath and more! Property is centrally located close to restaurants, shops, stores, medical, bridge etc