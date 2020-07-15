/
2 bedroom apartments
319 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burke, VA
1 Unit Available
9503 SCORPIO LANE
9503 Scorpio Lane, Burke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3168 sqft
This listing is for the basement of this house only. It has its own entrance for privacy. Full basement with outside entrance. 2 bedrooms ( one is smaller than the other) with a full bathroom. Has over 900 SQ of space. Has a living and a dining room.
1 Unit Available
6379 FENESTRA COURT
6379 Fenestra Court, Burke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1107 sqft
One level living with walkout to large cement patio overlooking woods.
Results within 1 mile of Burke
20 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1018 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.
Results within 5 miles of Burke
23 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
11 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
990 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
18 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1017 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
17 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
53 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
16 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1081 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
22 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
43 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
47 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1003 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
12 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1028 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
9 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
970 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
35 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1126 sqft
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
47 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
37 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
16 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1094 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
46 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1161 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1354 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
20 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
