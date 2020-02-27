9881 HIGH WATER CT

Lovely three bedroom town home backing to woods w/ hdwood floors on main level and easy care wood look in basement. Association has pool and lake privileges and is close to VRE George Mason University. Owner agent. Please text Bishkosh the tenant about sowings and allow 2 hours--young children. Lockbox on front faucet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
