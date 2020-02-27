All apartments in Burke
9881 HIGH WATER CT
Last updated February 27 2020 at 10:09 AM

9881 HIGH WATER CT

9881 High Water Court · No Longer Available
Location

9881 High Water Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lovely three bedroom town home backing to woods w/ hdwood floors on main level and easy care wood look in basement. Association has pool and lake privileges and is close to VRE George Mason University. Owner agent. Please text Bishkosh the tenant about sowings and allow 2 hours--young children. Lockbox on front faucet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

