9881 HIGH WATER CT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Lovely three bedroom town home backing to woods w/ hdwood floors on main level and easy care wood look in basement. Association has pool and lake privileges and is close to VRE George Mason University. Owner agent. Please text Bishkosh the tenant about sowings and allow 2 hours--young children. Lockbox on front faucet.