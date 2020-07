Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel playground

Available Now- This townhouse offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Newly painted throughout, well maintained, hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, powder room with laundry in the main level, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath in the second level, fenced back patio, walking distance to the children playground, 1 assigned parking, 2 parking stickers. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit. Really close to restaurants and shopping centers and much more.