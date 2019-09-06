All apartments in Burke
9709 Harr Ct
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:01 AM

9709 Harr Ct

9709 Harr Court · No Longer Available
Location

9709 Harr Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 3 level single family home in the heart of Burke! Entering this amazing space you are welcomed by the spacious living room featuring hardwood flooring and ample natural light. Next, you will find the kitchen/dining room combo featuring a gorgeous light fixture, ample cabinet space and kitchen island. Heading further into the space you will find the enormous family room boasting wall to wall carpeting, ample natural light and access to the large private deck. The lower level is where you will find the first of the three bedrooms, as well as the great room and laundry room. Heading upstairs you will find the rest of the bedrooms each boasting generous reach-in closet space, ample natural light, stunning light fixture and wall to wall carpeting! The landscaped backyard with walk path is the perfect cherry on top, and with summer here it is the perfect space for entertaining. Available now this space is a must see so do not miss your chance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9709 Harr Ct have any available units?
9709 Harr Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9709 Harr Ct have?
Some of 9709 Harr Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9709 Harr Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9709 Harr Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9709 Harr Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9709 Harr Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9709 Harr Ct offer parking?
No, 9709 Harr Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9709 Harr Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9709 Harr Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9709 Harr Ct have a pool?
No, 9709 Harr Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9709 Harr Ct have accessible units?
No, 9709 Harr Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9709 Harr Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9709 Harr Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9709 Harr Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9709 Harr Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
