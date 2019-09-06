9709 Harr Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 3 level single family home in the heart of Burke! Entering this amazing space you are welcomed by the spacious living room featuring hardwood flooring and ample natural light. Next, you will find the kitchen/dining room combo featuring a gorgeous light fixture, ample cabinet space and kitchen island. Heading further into the space you will find the enormous family room boasting wall to wall carpeting, ample natural light and access to the large private deck. The lower level is where you will find the first of the three bedrooms, as well as the great room and laundry room. Heading upstairs you will find the rest of the bedrooms each boasting generous reach-in closet space, ample natural light, stunning light fixture and wall to wall carpeting! The landscaped backyard with walk path is the perfect cherry on top, and with summer here it is the perfect space for entertaining. Available now this space is a must see so do not miss your chance!