Burke, VA
9607 SCORPIO COURT
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

9607 SCORPIO COURT

9607 Scorpio Court · No Longer Available
Location

9607 Scorpio Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This Colonial (2900 Sq.Ft.) with three finished floors single family home is located in cul de Sac. Main floor with living Room, Dining Room,Powder Room, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen that opens to family room with cozy fire place. Family Room with French Doors opens to deck and beautiful landscaped fenced flat backyard that backs to trees and flower beds. Four bed rooms with 2 full baths are located at upper level. House has recessed lights and 6 ceiling fans in all living spaces. All Energy efficient windows are replaced recently. Highly sought White Oak and Lake Braddock Schools are located close. House is located near Metro, park and ride to Pentagon and DC. Virginia Railway Express (VRE) with free parking is located 1.5 miles for ride to Washington DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9607 SCORPIO COURT have any available units?
9607 SCORPIO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9607 SCORPIO COURT have?
Some of 9607 SCORPIO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9607 SCORPIO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9607 SCORPIO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9607 SCORPIO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9607 SCORPIO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9607 SCORPIO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9607 SCORPIO COURT offers parking.
Does 9607 SCORPIO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9607 SCORPIO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9607 SCORPIO COURT have a pool?
No, 9607 SCORPIO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9607 SCORPIO COURT have accessible units?
No, 9607 SCORPIO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9607 SCORPIO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9607 SCORPIO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9607 SCORPIO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9607 SCORPIO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
