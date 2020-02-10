9607 SCORPIO COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This Colonial (2900 Sq.Ft.) with three finished floors single family home is located in cul de Sac. Main floor with living Room, Dining Room,Powder Room, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen that opens to family room with cozy fire place. Family Room with French Doors opens to deck and beautiful landscaped fenced flat backyard that backs to trees and flower beds. Four bed rooms with 2 full baths are located at upper level. House has recessed lights and 6 ceiling fans in all living spaces. All Energy efficient windows are replaced recently. Highly sought White Oak and Lake Braddock Schools are located close. House is located near Metro, park and ride to Pentagon and DC. Virginia Railway Express (VRE) with free parking is located 1.5 miles for ride to Washington DC.