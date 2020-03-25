9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful!! Owner upgraded intending to live here. YOUR GAIN. Updated kitchen, appliances, countertop, hardwood floors, entire interior repainted. New carpet throughout. Updated windows. End unit townhouse with two TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS. Gardeners delight in front, side and rear of home. Huge eat in kitchen w/loads of soft close cabinets and drawers. Bath on every level. Fireplace in lower level with walkout to a huge deck with fully fenced yard. Perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom is width of the entire house. Huge for a townhouse. Walk in closet in MBR. Laundry chute to utility room. Office in lower level with desk and shelving. Close to shopping, VRE, post office, fire/rescue, bus service. No more than two incomes to qualify. NO PETS. Park in space #11.