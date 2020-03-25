All apartments in Burke
9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT

9411 Candleberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

9411 Candleberry Court, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful!! Owner upgraded intending to live here. YOUR GAIN. Updated kitchen, appliances, countertop, hardwood floors, entire interior repainted. New carpet throughout. Updated windows. End unit townhouse with two TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS. Gardeners delight in front, side and rear of home. Huge eat in kitchen w/loads of soft close cabinets and drawers. Bath on every level. Fireplace in lower level with walkout to a huge deck with fully fenced yard. Perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom is width of the entire house. Huge for a townhouse. Walk in closet in MBR. Laundry chute to utility room. Office in lower level with desk and shelving. Close to shopping, VRE, post office, fire/rescue, bus service. No more than two incomes to qualify. NO PETS. Park in space #11.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT have any available units?
9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT have?
Some of 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT offers parking.
Does 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT have a pool?
No, 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT have accessible units?
No, 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9411 CANDLEBERRY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

