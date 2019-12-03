9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F

Amenities

Close to major routes, Burke Lake to Braddock to I495, OR Old Keene Mill Road to I95, I395, I495 and Parkway. THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE TOO. Cathedral ceilings, spectacular views and lots of natural sunlight for you to consume while working in the open space. New carpet and Paint.Recessed Lights, Storage, Kitchenette and offices. Bathroom in-suite. Office on 2nd floor. No elevator. USES: Permitted Uses 1. Accessory uses and accessory service uses as permitted by Article 10. 2. Churches, chapels, temples, synagogues and other such places of worship. 3. Financial institutions. 4. Nursery schools and child care centers, limited by the provisions of Sect. 205 below. 5. Offices, to include the display and sales of scientific, electronic or medical equipment of a type not customarily retailed to the general public. 6. Private schools of general education, private schools of special education. 7. Public uses. 8. Quasi-public athletic fields and related facilities, limited by the provisions of Sect. 205 below. 9. Telecommunication facilities.10. Wireless Facilities and associated support structures, subject to the provisions of Sections 2-514, 2-519, 2-520, or 2-522. THIS Information was copied from fairfax county zoning Site for C-2 zoning.