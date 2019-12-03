All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F

9300 Old Keene Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

9300 Old Keene Mill Road, Burke, VA 22015

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Close to major routes, Burke Lake to Braddock to I495, OR Old Keene Mill Road to I95, I395, I495 and Parkway. THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE TOO. Cathedral ceilings, spectacular views and lots of natural sunlight for you to consume while working in the open space. New carpet and Paint.Recessed Lights, Storage, Kitchenette and offices. Bathroom in-suite. Office on 2nd floor. No elevator. USES: Permitted Uses 1. Accessory uses and accessory service uses as permitted by Article 10. 2. Churches, chapels, temples, synagogues and other such places of worship. 3. Financial institutions. 4. Nursery schools and child care centers, limited by the provisions of Sect. 205 below. 5. Offices, to include the display and sales of scientific, electronic or medical equipment of a type not customarily retailed to the general public. 6. Private schools of general education, private schools of special education. 7. Public uses. 8. Quasi-public athletic fields and related facilities, limited by the provisions of Sect. 205 below. 9. Telecommunication facilities.10. Wireless Facilities and associated support structures, subject to the provisions of Sections 2-514, 2-519, 2-520, or 2-522. THIS Information was copied from fairfax county zoning Site for C-2 zoning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F have any available units?
9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
Is 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F currently offering any rent specials?
9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F pet-friendly?
No, 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F offer parking?
Yes, 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F offers parking.
Does 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F have a pool?
No, 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F does not have a pool.
Does 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F have accessible units?
No, 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F does not have accessible units.
Does 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F have units with dishwashers?
No, 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F have units with air conditioning?
No, 9300 OLD KEENE MILL ROAD #F does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with Parking
Burke Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University