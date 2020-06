Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Ready to move in Feb 2020 !! Beautiful Brick Front, Totally Remodeled Town Home in Burke, Almost everything inside is Replaced!! You'll love Gleaming Hardwood Floors on the 1st and 2nd levels. Newer Kitchen with Oak Cabinets, Tile floors, Appliances, Upgraded Bathrooms throughout, Newer A/C unit, Newer furnace. Huge New Deck that overlooks an awesome view of Wooded Common Area!!! Walking distance to Rolling Road VRE Metro Station