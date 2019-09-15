9068 Blarney Stone Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5588c570a0 ---- Home features wood laminate on main and upper levels, floor to ceiling windows, and fresh paint. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, cabinets, new appliances and offers kitchen table space and pass thru. Bright and open combination living/dining walks out to fenced deck with storage shed. Generously sized master bedroom has walk in closet, vanity, and separate bath. Fully finished basement has a fourth bedroom/office with a full bath, a recreation room, a wood fireplace. Close to parks and shopping centers, minutes to 95