Home
/
Burke, VA
/
9068 Blarney Stone Dr
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

9068 Blarney Stone Dr

9068 Blarney Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Burke
Location

9068 Blarney Stone Drive, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5588c570a0 ---- Home features wood laminate on main and upper levels, floor to ceiling windows, and fresh paint. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, cabinets, new appliances and offers kitchen table space and pass thru. Bright and open combination living/dining walks out to fenced deck with storage shed. Generously sized master bedroom has walk in closet, vanity, and separate bath. Fully finished basement has a fourth bedroom/office with a full bath, a recreation room, a wood fireplace. Close to parks and shopping centers, minutes to 95

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9068 Blarney Stone Dr have any available units?
9068 Blarney Stone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9068 Blarney Stone Dr have?
Some of 9068 Blarney Stone Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9068 Blarney Stone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9068 Blarney Stone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9068 Blarney Stone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9068 Blarney Stone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9068 Blarney Stone Dr offer parking?
No, 9068 Blarney Stone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9068 Blarney Stone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9068 Blarney Stone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9068 Blarney Stone Dr have a pool?
No, 9068 Blarney Stone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9068 Blarney Stone Dr have accessible units?
No, 9068 Blarney Stone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9068 Blarney Stone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9068 Blarney Stone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9068 Blarney Stone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9068 Blarney Stone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

