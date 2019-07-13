All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT

9021 Golden Leaf Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9021 Golden Leaf Court, Burke, VA 22153

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice large townhouse backing to trees just painted and updated. Three bedrooms & 2 baths up, plus a half bath on each lower level. Hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen with lots of counters & storage and a large eating area. Dining room walks out to full width Trex deck overlooking trees. Basement with fireplace, wet bar, and level walk out to brick patio and fenced yard. Laundry included plus spare refrigerator, storage and workbench. Two assigned parking spaces. Quiet lakeside community close to Huntsman shopping and easy access via FxCo Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT have any available units?
9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT have?
Some of 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT currently offering any rent specials?
9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT pet-friendly?
No, 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT offer parking?
Yes, 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT offers parking.
Does 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT have a pool?
No, 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT does not have a pool.
Does 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT have accessible units?
No, 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBurke 2 Bedroom Apartments
Burke Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurke Pet Friendly Apartments
Burke Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VA
Sudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VAAccokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University