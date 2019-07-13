9021 GOLDEN LEAF CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nice large townhouse backing to trees just painted and updated. Three bedrooms & 2 baths up, plus a half bath on each lower level. Hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen with lots of counters & storage and a large eating area. Dining room walks out to full width Trex deck overlooking trees. Basement with fireplace, wet bar, and level walk out to brick patio and fenced yard. Laundry included plus spare refrigerator, storage and workbench. Two assigned parking spaces. Quiet lakeside community close to Huntsman shopping and easy access via FxCo Parkway.