Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Beautiful Single family home on quiet street with deck and back yard, backing to trees. Main level features eat in kitchen, dining room, living room and fire place. Upper level includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and space for office. Wood floor throughout main level. Master bedroom has fireplace, master bathroom and walk in closet. Double car garage. Large walk out basement with bed room and full bathroom. Great school district.