8914 SHAMROCK CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Lovely 3BR/3.5BA townhome. Gorgeous hardwood floors on main level. Newer carpet. Updated kitchen with newer white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood staircase leading up to 3 bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms. Closet organizer systems. Large rec room on lower level with storage under the stairs. Lg. laundry/storage room. Nice deck for entertaining. Close to community pool. Plenty of guest parking. No smokers. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Pets are case by case. Application is online at longandfoster.com.