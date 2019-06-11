All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 8914 SHAMROCK CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
8914 SHAMROCK CT
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:04 AM

8914 SHAMROCK CT

8914 Shamrock Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

8914 Shamrock Court, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Lovely 3BR/3.5BA townhome. Gorgeous hardwood floors on main level. Newer carpet. Updated kitchen with newer white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood staircase leading up to 3 bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms. Closet organizer systems. Large rec room on lower level with storage under the stairs. Lg. laundry/storage room. Nice deck for entertaining. Close to community pool. Plenty of guest parking. No smokers. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Pets are case by case. Application is online at longandfoster.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8914 SHAMROCK CT have any available units?
8914 SHAMROCK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 8914 SHAMROCK CT have?
Some of 8914 SHAMROCK CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8914 SHAMROCK CT currently offering any rent specials?
8914 SHAMROCK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8914 SHAMROCK CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8914 SHAMROCK CT is pet friendly.
Does 8914 SHAMROCK CT offer parking?
Yes, 8914 SHAMROCK CT offers parking.
Does 8914 SHAMROCK CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8914 SHAMROCK CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8914 SHAMROCK CT have a pool?
Yes, 8914 SHAMROCK CT has a pool.
Does 8914 SHAMROCK CT have accessible units?
No, 8914 SHAMROCK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8914 SHAMROCK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8914 SHAMROCK CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8914 SHAMROCK CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8914 SHAMROCK CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with Parking
Burke Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Newington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University