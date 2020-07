Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse garage

SHORT TERM RENTAL UNTIL THE END OF APRIL 2019. Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Level, 2.5 Bath Colonial with a Side Loading 2 Car Garage. Hardwood Floors, Fresh Paint, New Carpet, Family Room just off of the Kitchen with Cozy Fireplace, Finished Walkout Basement with Recreation Room and TONS OF STORAGE SPACE. Huge Deck, Great Neighborhood & Great Schools. $45 Processing Fee per Applicant. Sorry No Pets.