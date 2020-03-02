7103 KESLEY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Fabulous remodeled 4BR/2BA home on quiet cul-de-sac in the West Springfield HS pyramid. Large deck off the eat-in kitchen adds extra entertaining space, newer stove and microwave, remodeled bath with double sinks, and sunny family room with brick fireplace. Yard has space to play, storage shed and patio or the concrete pad could be used for your hot tub! Fresh designer paint throughout. NEW carpet AND NEW washer/dryer. Plenty of parking - two spots in the oversized garage and space for 4 cars in the driveway. Plywood floor in attic and pull down stairs offers plenty of storage Deck to be painted. Convenient to Metro, train and bus stops. Pets case by case. Certified funds required. OPEN House Saturday 2/15 12-2 PM AND Monday 2/17 12-2PM