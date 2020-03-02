All apartments in Burke
7103 KESLEY COURT
Last updated March 2 2020 at 12:10 AM

7103 KESLEY COURT

7103 Kesley Court · No Longer Available
Location

7103 Kesley Court, Burke, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Fabulous remodeled 4BR/2BA home on quiet cul-de-sac in the West Springfield HS pyramid. Large deck off the eat-in kitchen adds extra entertaining space, newer stove and microwave, remodeled bath with double sinks, and sunny family room with brick fireplace. Yard has space to play, storage shed and patio or the concrete pad could be used for your hot tub! Fresh designer paint throughout. NEW carpet AND NEW washer/dryer. Plenty of parking - two spots in the oversized garage and space for 4 cars in the driveway. Plywood floor in attic and pull down stairs offers plenty of storage Deck to be painted. Convenient to Metro, train and bus stops. Pets case by case. Certified funds required. OPEN House Saturday 2/15 12-2 PM AND Monday 2/17 12-2PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7103 KESLEY COURT have any available units?
7103 KESLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 7103 KESLEY COURT have?
Some of 7103 KESLEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7103 KESLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7103 KESLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7103 KESLEY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7103 KESLEY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7103 KESLEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7103 KESLEY COURT offers parking.
Does 7103 KESLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7103 KESLEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7103 KESLEY COURT have a pool?
No, 7103 KESLEY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7103 KESLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 7103 KESLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7103 KESLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7103 KESLEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7103 KESLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7103 KESLEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
