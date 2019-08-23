All apartments in Burke
6904 Sprouse Ct

6904 Sprouse Court · No Longer Available
Location

6904 Sprouse Court, Burke, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautifully updated home near Orange Hunt Elementary School, located on a kid-friendly and quiet cul-de-sac. Close to excellent schools, parks, shopping, slug lines, and express bus stops to the Pentagon! Entertain or be close to your children in this open floor plan with updated bathrooms and kitchen. Enjoy your coffee or BBQ from the screened porch in the spacious and private backyard! Extra storage available in the large shed.

Three bedrooms and two baths (including Master Bedroom/Bath) on top floor, and the lower level has bedroom with full bath. Lower level has gas fireplace and walkout to backyard/deck. Main level walks out to screened porch and backyard/patio.

This house is an absolute must see and will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 Sprouse Ct have any available units?
6904 Sprouse Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6904 Sprouse Ct have?
Some of 6904 Sprouse Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 Sprouse Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6904 Sprouse Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 Sprouse Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6904 Sprouse Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6904 Sprouse Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6904 Sprouse Ct offers parking.
Does 6904 Sprouse Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6904 Sprouse Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 Sprouse Ct have a pool?
No, 6904 Sprouse Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6904 Sprouse Ct have accessible units?
No, 6904 Sprouse Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 Sprouse Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6904 Sprouse Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6904 Sprouse Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6904 Sprouse Ct has units with air conditioning.
