6904 Sprouse Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Beautifully updated home near Orange Hunt Elementary School, located on a kid-friendly and quiet cul-de-sac. Close to excellent schools, parks, shopping, slug lines, and express bus stops to the Pentagon! Entertain or be close to your children in this open floor plan with updated bathrooms and kitchen. Enjoy your coffee or BBQ from the screened porch in the spacious and private backyard! Extra storage available in the large shed.



Three bedrooms and two baths (including Master Bedroom/Bath) on top floor, and the lower level has bedroom with full bath. Lower level has gas fireplace and walkout to backyard/deck. Main level walks out to screened porch and backyard/patio.



This house is an absolute must see and will not last!