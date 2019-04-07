6802 REYNARD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Single Family Home in sought after West Springfield! This home features 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood flooring in main and upper levels, brand new paint throughout, renovated master bathroom, double pane windows, bonus room in the basement, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet space, and eating area that looks out to the deck and a fully fenced back yard. This home has it all, including location! Assigned to 8+ rated schools, minutes away from the bus stop, the Franconia Metro and the new Springfield Town Center for shopping and dining! Don't miss this opportunity!