All apartments in Burke
Find more places like 6802 REYNARD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burke, VA
/
6802 REYNARD DRIVE
Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:34 AM

6802 REYNARD DRIVE

6802 Reynard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burke
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6802 Reynard Drive, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Single Family Home in sought after West Springfield! This home features 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood flooring in main and upper levels, brand new paint throughout, renovated master bathroom, double pane windows, bonus room in the basement, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet space, and eating area that looks out to the deck and a fully fenced back yard. This home has it all, including location! Assigned to 8+ rated schools, minutes away from the bus stop, the Franconia Metro and the new Springfield Town Center for shopping and dining! Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 REYNARD DRIVE have any available units?
6802 REYNARD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6802 REYNARD DRIVE have?
Some of 6802 REYNARD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 REYNARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6802 REYNARD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 REYNARD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6802 REYNARD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6802 REYNARD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6802 REYNARD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6802 REYNARD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6802 REYNARD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 REYNARD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6802 REYNARD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6802 REYNARD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6802 REYNARD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 REYNARD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6802 REYNARD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6802 REYNARD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6802 REYNARD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms
Burke Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurke Pet Friendly Places
Burke Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VA
Sudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VAAccokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University