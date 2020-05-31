All apartments in Burke
6606 GREY FOX DRIVE
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:37 AM

6606 GREY FOX DRIVE

6606 Grey Fox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6606 Grey Fox Drive, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Completely remodeled 4-bedroom, 3 bath split level home at a quiet cul de sac neighborhood. Nice, open kitchen & refinished hardwood floors on the main level and gas heating. Fully new renovated home with large basement. On those cold winter nights, relax by the warm gas fireplace in the living room. Spend summer evenings barbequing on the back patio overlooking the fenced back yard. Quiet street located in the highly sought-after Orange Hunt ES, Irving MS, West Springfield HS pyramid (all rated 9~s on www.greatschools.net). Fabulous location only 12 miles from the Pentagon, 8 miles to Ft. Belvoir and 4 miles from the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) site. Minutes to Metro, Virginia Rail Express, major commuter routes, as well as shopping, entertainment, schools and places of worship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE have any available units?
6606 GREY FOX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE have?
Some of 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6606 GREY FOX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6606 GREY FOX DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

