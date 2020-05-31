6606 GREY FOX DRIVE

Amenities

Completely remodeled 4-bedroom, 3 bath split level home at a quiet cul de sac neighborhood. Nice, open kitchen & refinished hardwood floors on the main level and gas heating. Fully new renovated home with large basement. On those cold winter nights, relax by the warm gas fireplace in the living room. Spend summer evenings barbequing on the back patio overlooking the fenced back yard. Quiet street located in the highly sought-after Orange Hunt ES, Irving MS, West Springfield HS pyramid (all rated 9~s on www.greatschools.net). Fabulous location only 12 miles from the Pentagon, 8 miles to Ft. Belvoir and 4 miles from the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) site. Minutes to Metro, Virginia Rail Express, major commuter routes, as well as shopping, entertainment, schools and places of worship.