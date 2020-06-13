All apartments in Burke
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT

6432 Old Scotts Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6432 Old Scotts Ct, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT have any available units?
6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT have?
Some of 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT offer parking?
No, 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT have a pool?
No, 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT have accessible units?
No, 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6432 OLD SCOTTS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

