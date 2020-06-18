All apartments in Burke
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

6311 FENESTRA COURT

6311 Fenestra Court · (301) 251-1221
Location

6311 Fenestra Court, Burke, VA 22015

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 137B · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Wonderful Condo-Townhouse in excellent condition. Many updates all through out the house. Two level with 3 Bedrooms, and 2.5 Bathrooms. Walking distance to two Shopping Centers. Short drive to Grocery Stores( wholes food and giant), as well as Restaurants. Close to Burke lake Park (great nature area with beautiful walking trails and boating/fishing) . Local Metro bus stations to give you an easier commute, and a HOV commuter lot in the nearby shopping center. Tenant to move in August 1st 2020. Property will be paint, will replace the carpet upstairs and will have new windows install.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 FENESTRA COURT have any available units?
6311 FENESTRA COURT has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6311 FENESTRA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6311 FENESTRA COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 FENESTRA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6311 FENESTRA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 6311 FENESTRA COURT offer parking?
No, 6311 FENESTRA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6311 FENESTRA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 FENESTRA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 FENESTRA COURT have a pool?
No, 6311 FENESTRA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6311 FENESTRA COURT have accessible units?
No, 6311 FENESTRA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 FENESTRA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 FENESTRA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 FENESTRA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6311 FENESTRA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
