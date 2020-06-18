6311 FENESTRA COURT

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Wonderful Condo-Townhouse in excellent condition. Many updates all through out the house. Two level with 3 Bedrooms, and 2.5 Bathrooms. Walking distance to two Shopping Centers. Short drive to Grocery Stores( wholes food and giant), as well as Restaurants. Close to Burke lake Park (great nature area with beautiful walking trails and boating/fishing) . Local Metro bus stations to give you an easier commute, and a HOV commuter lot in the nearby shopping center. Tenant to move in August 1st 2020. Property will be paint, will replace the carpet upstairs and will have new windows install.